Deadline for industrial nod reduced after Governor's assent

CHENNAI: Following Governor RV Arlekar's assent, the Bill providing for a 21-day deadline for industrial approvals has come into force.
The Bill was passed by the State Assembly during the Budget Session.
The legislation seeks to streamline the timeline for regulatory approvals and reduce delays in obtaining clearances for industrial projects.
With the Governor's assent, the approval period has been reduced to 21 days under the amended framework. However, the provision will not override a longer timeline prescribed under a Central law.
The legislation also provides for the establishment of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission to facilitate investments and further improve the ease of doing business in the State.
The Commission will be headed by the Chief Secretary and will bring 22 State laws under a common investment facilitation framework.
These laws include those relating to forests and land, town planning, fire safety, public health and urban local bodies.
The reform is aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures, improving coordination among departments and providing investors with greater certainty over approval timelines.