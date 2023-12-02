Deadline extended for implementing subsidised common connection tariff

CHENNAI: Amid the complaints of non-implementation of the subsidised common supply tariff for the multi-tenement buildings, Tangedco has set a deadline for converting the common supply connection from the existing 1-D to 1-E where it is applicable by the end of this month.



Tangedco has instructed its field officials to change the 1-D tariff to 1-E before December 31, 2023, to ensure consumer satisfaction and compliance.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, on October 31, ordered the creation of a new tariff category 1-E for the domestic common power supply connections with Rs 5.50 per unit (Rs 8.15 per unit for 1-D) for the multi-tenement buildings which would come into effect from November 1.

The 1-E tariff will be applicable for small apartments with less than three floors and 10 dwelling units without a lift. However, the fixed charges will remain at Rs 102 per kW for both 1-D and 1-E categories, according to the TNERC order.

To change the tariff from 1-D to 1-E, Tangedco officials said that instructions were given to the section offices to conduct physical verification of the small apartment or multi-tenement buildings for the tariff change. "The physical verification process is still going on. We are hoping to complete the process by December end. If any such common supply connection which qualifies for the 1-E tariff is billed under the existing higher tariff, the consumer will be given a credit in their account and it will be adjusted in the next bill, " the official added.

The official said that Tangedco on its website enabled an additional provision for consumers to apply for conversion of the existing 1-D to 1-E entering details on three conditions - no lift, three floors and 10 dwelling units. "If all three conditions are satisfied, a report will be generated for the assistant engineer/assistant executive engineer of the respective section office. The tariff conversion will be made after the physical inspection, " the official added.

Tangedco fix Dec 31 as deadline for implementing subsidised common connection tariff for small apartments

