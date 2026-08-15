Days after ban, FSSAI lifts prohibition on 11 liquor brands

Gajalakshmi, in a letter dated Aug 14, said the FSSAI's Southern Regional Office had informed the department that the prohibition order issued on Aug 11 against the 11 brands had been revoked with immediate effect.

The FSSAI said the order was revoked under Section 36(3)(b) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. However, its latest communication did not specify the reasons for withdrawing the prohibition order.