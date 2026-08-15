Days after ban, FSSAI lifts prohibition on 11 liquor brands

CHENNAI: Days after it banned the sale of 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Private Limited, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) revoked the prohibition order, prompting Prohibition and Excise Commissioner R Gajalakshmi to write to the TASMAC managing director to withdraw the ban on the products.
Gajalakshmi, in a letter dated Aug 14, said the FSSAI's Southern Regional Office had informed the department that the prohibition order issued on Aug 11 against the 11 brands had been revoked with immediate effect.
The FSSAI said the order was revoked under Section 36(3)(b) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. However, its latest communication did not specify the reasons for withdrawing the prohibition order.
The development came after TASMAC had on Aug 13 directed its senior regional managers, district managers and depot managers to stop transferring the 11 brands from depots to retail outlets. It had also stopped their sale to FL2 and FL3 licence holders and instructed retail outlets not to sell the products until further orders.
The action followed an FSSAI inspection at Enrica Enterprises' licensed premises in Poonamallee, Tiruvallur district. Its Aug 11 prohibition order had cited the presence of natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances in the products.
The 11 brands are Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum, VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowell's VSOP Brandy, No.1 McDowell's Fine Brandy, Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy, Honey Bee Fine Brandy and Men's Club Deluxe Brandy.
Timeline
Aug 11: FSSAI issues prohibition order after inspection
Aug 12: Prohibition and Excise commissioner communicates order to TASMAC
Aug 13: TASMAC halts movement and sale
Aug 14: FSSAI revokes prohibition order
Aug 14: Commissioner asks TASMAC MD to withdraw ban