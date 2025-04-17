Daughter's in-laws demanding shop as dowry, alleges Iruttukadai halwa shop owners

MADURAI: The owners of the world-famous Iruttukadai halwa shop in Tirunelveli, along with their daughter, filed a complaint against her husband for harassment and demanding dowry. Kanishka, the victim, was married to a man from Coimbatore on February 2 and shifted there. She told reporters that her husband had an extramarital affair and he frequently brought the other woman home. He threatened her to keep silent about it. Dejected by his attitude, she returned to Tirunelveli on March 15. The next day, he reached Tirunelveli with his parents and demanded more dowry, including the rights to the halwa shop, if Kaniska wanted a peaceful life. Kanishka and her family sought protection from her husband and sought action against him.