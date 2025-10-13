Dark forces undermining values of society: MA Baby

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary MA Baby on Sunday warned that dark forces are attempting to undermine the Indian society’s core values. “The fight against such forces must be waged on social, economic, political and cultural fronts. But, the war on the cultural front is the most crucial of all, as it is where harmful ideologies are propagated,” he said.

The Left leader, speaking at an event organised by The Madras Kerala Samajam, strongly condemned the spreading of hatred and violence, dividing people on religious lines. Recalling the shoe attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the courtroom, he pointed out that dissent is not tolerated in society today, threatening peaceful coexistence. Baby cited the murder of scholar Kalburgi as an example of how voices are silenced in the nation.

The Madras Kerala Samajam had organised the event to honour MA Baby for his political contributions and writer PKN Panicker for his lifetime contribution to literature. The event of the Chennai-based Malayalees also featured the launch of two nano novels authored by Dr PM Girish, translated by Panicker.