Danapur-Bengaluru special trains extended till August 28

CHENNAI: The East Central Railway has announced an extension in the operation of four special trains running between Danapur in Bihar and SMVT Bengaluru with continued connectivity via Tamil Nadu.

These trains will operate with existing timings, halts, and coach composition until the end of August 2025.

The bi-weekly special train (03251) from Danapur to SMVT Bengaluru, which stops at Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai will now run on Sundays and Mondays from August 3-25. Its return service (Train 03252), operating on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, has also been extended for eight more trips between August 5 and 27.

The weekly special train (03259) from Danapur to SMVT Bengaluru, also routed via Perambur, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai, will run every Tuesday between August 5 and 26. Its return counterpart (Train 03260) from Bengaluru to Danapur will operate on Thursdays from August 7-28, adding four more trips.