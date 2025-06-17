Dams in Coimbatore district brim with water after heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: Due to continuous rains over the past one week in Coimbatore district, the total water level of the Aliyar Dam has gone up to 90 feet, according to a Maalaimalar report.

In Coimbatore district, the main water sources are Pillur, Aliyar, Solaiyar, and Siruvani dams. With the total capacity of Aliyar dam being 120 feet, currently, the water level has risen to 90 feet with an inflow of 850 cubic feet into the dam. With 200 cubic feet of water being released for irrigation, experts said that if the rains continue, the dam is likely to reach its full capacity soon.

Due to continuous rains in the Valparai area, the water level of the Solaiyar dam there has risen by 8 feet in a single day. The dam was receiving 4,334 cubic feet of water after which the water level of the 165-foot-high dam has now risen to 108 feet.

The Pillur fam near Mettupalayam has also reached its full capacity for the second time this season. Due to this, four sluice gates have been opened and water is being released through them. A flood warning has been issued for people living along the banks of the Bhavani River. Members of public have been advised to move to safer places and not to bathe in the river.

The water level of Siruvani dam, which is the main source of drinking water for Coimbatore city, has reached 45 feet. Similarly, small waterfalls near Courtallam and Aliyar in Coimbatore continued to flood for the third day today. Following this, tourists who came to bathe at the waterfall were stopped near the check post by the forest department and sent back.