Damage Control Mode: TNPDCL buries 618 exposed power lines, increases height of 1,148 pillar boxes

CHENNAI: After a spate of electrocution deaths in the city, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) has moved into damage-control mode, burying 618 exposed underground cables and raising 1,148 pillar boxes and 127 distribution transformers to safer heights. Another 633 locations flagged by residents are being rectified on a war footing.

An official release said that the measures were aimed at preventing electrical mishaps, particularly during the monsoon, when waterlogging in low-lying areas often increases the risk of accidents.

Adequate stocks of electrical accessories and spares have been kept ready to speed up the safety drive in both Chennai and other districts. Contractors installing pandals and temporary structures in public spaces have been instructed to maintain a safe distance from cables and transformers.

Meanwhile, agencies such as the GCC and Metro Water board have been advised to coordinate with TNPDCL engineers when carrying out civic works. Any damage to underground lines must be reported immediately, officials said.

Special monitoring teams headed by senior engineers are overseeing the work. TNPDCL has also directed its field staff to ensure cables close to walls and meter boxes in residential areas are properly insulated.

Call for 9498794987 for complaints or hazards