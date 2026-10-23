Dam levels up, waterlogging reported across TN

Civic officials are working to clear inundated areas and are also checking local drainage systems for blockages that may be worsening the flooding, an official said on Thursday.

After heavy, incessant rainfall with thunder and lightning last night, the Kanniyakumari district administration has declared a holiday for schools today. Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have already announced a rain holiday. The IMD has warned of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts.

In Madurai, heavy rain has completely submerged over 140 acres of freshly planted paddy fields in villages, and farmers say the lack of desilted irrigation canals is causing standing crops to rot, prompting calls for state crop compensation.

In some Cauvery Delta districts, farmers noted the initial spells were still sporadic and inadequate to fully sustain the samba paddy crop.

As the northeast monsoon intensified, inflows to primary drinking water sources and irrigation dams rose significantly. Speaking on the current weather status, an official said the low-pressure area has remained active over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Tamil Nadu coast since the evening of October 21.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Chennai and its neighbourhood over the next two days, with the possibility of heavy downpour on October 24 and 25