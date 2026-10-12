Dalit girl suicide: NCSC seeks Madurai Collector's report

In a communication received by the district administration on October 5, the panel has asked Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna to submit a report on the incident.

The Usilampatti police have registered an FIR under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Vimala Devi, headmistress of the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Usilampatti, who is now under suspension. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed on August 28 by the girl’s mother, P Thavamani.

However, police sources said they have been unable to proceed with the investigation because Vimala Devi has obtained an interim stay, and she is now on bail.