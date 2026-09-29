Girl dies by suicide following harassment in Krishnagiri, two polytechnic students held

KRISHNAGIRI: A 17-year-old girl died by suicide at a village near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri district following alleged harassment by two polytechnic college students, police here on Tuesday said.
The class 12 girl took the extreme step on Monday.
According to preliminary police investigations and a complaint filed by her parents, the teenager decided to end her life after persistent phone calls, stalking and harassment by two polytechnic students.
The alleged harassment had caused distress to the victim over recent weeks.
Outraged by the incident, aggrieved relatives and locals staged a protest outside the Shoolagiri police station to demand swift and stringent action against all individuals involved.
Demonstrators held a dharna outside the station premises, refusing to disperse until safety assurances and justice were provided.
Following the public uproar, the police registered a case and arrested both the 18-year-old college student and his 17-year-old accomplice.
Further investigation into the matter is underway to ensure comprehensive action against the perpetrators, police added.
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