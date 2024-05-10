Dalit entrepreneurs break shackles with State aid

CHENNAI: Caste is no hurdle to conquer in the world of business even in a deeply divided society. All that Dalit people require is personal will and a bit of push from the government to break the glass ceiling.

Funded under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme (AABCS) to support budding Dalit entrepreneurs, several Dalit youths have become businessmen in a few years in their own domain.

Under the AABCS implemented by the state MSMEs Department, the state government provides 35 per cent capital subsidy and a six per cent interest subsidy for the loans borrowed from banks for the remaining 65 per cent of the capital.

The state government has so far received a whopping 12,472 applications and forwarded 7,365 of them to various banks to support the Dalit entrepreneurs. Banks loans have been cleared for 2,136 applicants in the last financial year alone.

According to literature circulated by the ruling DMK, the state government disbursed capital subsidy to the tune of Rs 159.70 crore to 1,303 entrepreneurs and Rs 33.09 crore interest subsidy.

Among the successful Dalit entrepreneur beneficiaries of the scheme are Anjali of Sivaganga and Santhosh Kavin of Thoothukudi.

A confident Anjali now earns Rs 4 lakh per month, including Rs 70,000 profit from her jute bags manufacturing unit she started with 35 per cent capital subsidy from the state MSMEs Department and Rs 32.70 lakh bank loan she availed with the state support.

Once a victim of caste discrimination, Anjali now employs 10 persons on her own owing to the AABCS.

In the same breath, Santhosh Kavin of Thoothukudi secured a loan for Rs 1.96 crore and availed Rs 60.32 lakh capital subsidy from the government.

Today, he makes a monthly turnover of Rs 30 lakh from matchbox manufacturing business and employs 16 people.