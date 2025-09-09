Daily wager hacked to death in Pollachi; another dead in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old daily wager, who attempted to rescue his brother from a suicide bid, was hacked to death in Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Police said Ragupathiram (52), consumed poison after his wife, Vennila (48) went to work as a cook despite his insistence to stop going on Sunday. He informed his wife over the phone of his decision to end his life.

She panicked and informed relatives, who then rushed to his rescue. Police said Ragupathiram’s brother Thirumurthy (45), attempted to take him to the hospital. However, Ragupathiram refused to come and broke into a quarrel. In a fit of fury, he took a sickle and attacked Thirumurthy on his neck.

The family members immediately rushed him to Vettaikaranpudur Government Hospital; however, he succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, Ragupathiram has been admitted to Pollachi Government Hospital. The Anaimalai police have registered a case of murder, and further inquiries are underway.

In another murder in Erode, Vijayakumar (40), from Vellore district, who came in search of a job, was found dead in a drainage canal along Sakthi Road near Erode bus terminus on Monday. Police recovered a blood-stained stone, suggesting that the assailant murdered him by hitting him on his head.

The Erode Town police recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem at Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital. A sniffer dog was pressed into service, and further inquiries are on.