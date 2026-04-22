DAE scientist Suresh Babu assumes charge as BHAVINI CMD

CHENNAI: PA Suresh Babu, a distinguished scientist from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), assumed charge as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited, Kalpakkam, on Tuesday.
Before this appointment, he served as Director (Human Resources) at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. BHAVINI, a public sector undertaking under the DAE, is responsible for building and operating the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, along with future fast breeder reactor projects.
With over 37 years of experience in the nuclear sector, Suresh Babu has expertise in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR), and human resource management. He completed his Mechanical Engineering degree from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, in 1988 and underwent nuclear training at the BARC Training School in 1989.
He began his career at the Madras Atomic Power Station and later worked at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, where he held key positions, including station director. In 2022, he was appointed Director (HR) at NPCIL by the Government of India.
He has also served as Chairman of Anushakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI) and a Board Member of Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL). He will serve as the CMD of BHAVINI for three years.