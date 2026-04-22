DAE scientist Suresh Babu assumes charge as BHAVINI CMD

Before this appointment, he served as Director (Human Resources) at Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. BHAVINI, a public sector undertaking under the DAE, is responsible for building and operating the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, along with future fast breeder reactor projects.



With over 37 years of experience in the nuclear sector, Suresh Babu has expertise in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), Pressurised Water Reactors (PWR), and human resource management. He completed his Mechanical Engineering degree from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, in 1988 and underwent nuclear training at the BARC Training School in 1989.