2 Union Mins in city to meet PMK leaders

CHENNAI: To end the deadlock in the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state, Union Ministers VK Singh and G Kishan Reddy arrived in Chennai on Sunday to hold alliance talks and seal the seat-sharing pact with the PMK.

According to the sources with Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters), Union Minister of State VK Singh, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with Union Minister of State L Murugan and State BJP president K Annamalai would meet Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss at his T Nagar residence on Monday and hold alliance talks.

“Three Union Ministers are in Chennai. They are going to meet PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and hold alliance talks. There are chances to meet Anbumani by Monday morning and confirm the alliance, “ sources said.

The State BJP’s election coordination committee meeting will be held at Kamalalayam on Monday, March 11.

The PMK, which is keen on getting a double digit of LS constituencies and one RS seat in the alliance, will demand the same with the BJP top brass during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP delegation held talks with the TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and O Panneerse