DA case: Vijaya Baskar, wife appear before Pudukai court

TIRUCHY: Former AIADMK minister C Vijaya Baskar and his wife Ramya appeared before the court in Pudukkottai on Tuesday on a disproportionate assets case filed by the DVAC.

The DVAC team which searched as any as 56 locations, including his house and business establishments in Pudukkottai and Chennai, filed a case in 2021 against Vijaya Baskar and his wife under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for amassing wealth in the form of movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 35.79 crore.

The investigation by the team revealed that the former minister Vijaya Baskar had acquired several properties and machineries, including 70 lorries and earth movers and four luxurious cars, ornaments and lands in the name of his wife Ramya with the disproportionate wealth against the known source of income during his tenure as a minister.

The 210-page charge sheet was presented before the court and the court summoned both Vijaya Baskar and his wife Ramya to appear before it on August 29.

Accordingly, Vijaya Baskar and his wife appeared before the court on Tuesday and Judge Poorana Jaya Anand who heard the case, postponed it to September 26.

Meanwhile, the DVAC handed over the copy of the charge sheet to both Vijaya Baskar and Ramya.