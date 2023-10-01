DA case: TN Minister K Ponmudy files appeal in Supreme Court

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, in his ongoing legal battle in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court seeking further consideration and potential resolution in this matter.

The case dates back to the period when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was in power from 2006 to 2011.

Ponmudy and his wife Visalakshi were prosecuted during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime in 2011 for allegedly accumulating assets beyond their income.

The investigation in the case was led by Villupuram District Anti-Corruption Superintendent of Police, Kanniyappan. More than a hundred people were investigated and chargesheets were filed in the case. It was alleged Minister Ponmudy and Visalakshi had accumulated more than Rs 1.36 crore in assets.

Initially, the case was tried in the Villupuram Chief Criminal Court but it was shifted to the Villupuram Anti-Corruption Special Court in 2015.

In November 2022, following the transition of power and DMK taking charge, the case was transferred to the Vellore District Principal Sessions Court in November 2022.

The trial has been since then held in several phases, with all sides closing arguments and the verdict was adjourned without a date being fixed.

A significant turn of events occurred when Ponmudy and his wife made a court appearance on the day of judgment in the asset embezzlement case. The presiding judge ruled in favor of the accused, citing insufficient evidence as ground for acquittal from the property transfer charge. As there was no appeal on behalf of the anti-bribery department against this judgment on June 28, Madras High Court Judge Anand Venkatesh took up the case. Subsequently, Ponmudy filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.