DA case: Ponmudy meets Stalin, discusses conviction

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met K Ponmudy and discussed his conviction on Friday, a day after Madras High Court sentenced the former MLA to three-year imprisonment in a Disproportionate Assets case during the 2006-2011 DMK regime.



Ponmudy visited the Chief Minister's residence this morning.

The Madras High Court on Thursday sentenced Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his wife P Visalatchi to three years in prison under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a 2011 disproportionate asset (DA) case booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Justice G Jayachandran also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on both convicts under Section 13 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), 1988.

The HC allowed him 30 days to appeal suspending the operation of the sentence till January 22. The court also directed that copies of the order should be sent to the government, the Assembly Secretary and the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, backward classes minister RS Rajakannappan has been given the additional charge of Higher Education portfolio previously held by Ponmudy.

