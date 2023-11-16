DA case against me is made out: K Ponmudy in MHC

CHENNAI: Minister K Ponmudy submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that his wife's income has clubbed into his income and made out a disproportionate asset (DA) case against him.

Justice G Jayachandran posted the matter to November 23 for the commencement of Visalatchi, wife of Ponmudy, side argument.

Additional Public Prosecutor Babu Muthu Meeran submitted the materials of the investigation done by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) contended that the investigation agency inquired 39 witnesses including the assets details, Income Tax returns, and bank statements. Further, the APP submitted the evidence of the Investigation Officer (IO).

Senior counsel NR Elango appeared for Ponmudy and contended that Visalatchi's income is clubbed with the income of the minister. Further, contended that Visalatchi is not dependable on her husband and runs various businesses including Vishal automobiles and Vishal exports, which generate huge revenues.

Vishalatchi belongs to a very wealthy family owning more than 110 acres of farming land, it was not considered during the investigation. She also paid advance tax, self-assessment tax and missed out income tax returns due to some documental error, on the check period. The IO also wrongly took the depreciation of a building owned by Pondmudy as an expenditure spent by him and said that there is no evidence for acquiring properties that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Senior advocate R Basant appeared for Visalatchi contended that his client's income is much higher than her husband's and wondered how his client's income could be tagged with her husband's income. Further, the counsel sought time to commence his argument.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to November 23 for further hearing.