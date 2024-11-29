Cyclonic Storm Fengal forms over Bay of Bengal, expected to make landfall on Nov 30

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Fengal (pronounced as ‘Feinjal’) has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal as of 2.30 pm, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Friday.

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 km per hour for six hours from 8.30 am on November 29, and intensified into Cyclone Fengal. It reached around 300 km southeast of Chennai at 2.30 pm, said the weather department.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on November 30 afternoon, added the RMC bulletin.