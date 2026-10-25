Cyclone warning: No 1 signal hoisted at 9 ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the ports where the warning signal has been hoisted are Chennai, Ennore, Kattupalli, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Pamban, Puducherry, Nagapattinam and Karaikal.

The low-pressure area that formed over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area on Saturday. It is expected to strengthen into a depression and subsequently a deep depression on Sunday before developing into a cyclone on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The system is forecast to move west-northwestwards and intensify further. It may cross the coast near Andhra Pradesh over the central-west Bay of Bengal on the morning of October 28.