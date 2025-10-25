Cyclone warning issued across TN, Pondy as low pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies

CHENNAI: Cyclone warning signal one has been hoisted at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, port authorities said on Saturday.

The North East monsoon, which made an onset on October 16, has resulted in widespread rain across the State. A new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, formed by upper-air circulation, has now intensified into a depression. Another depression has also formed over the Arabian Sea.

The system over the Bay of Bengal is centred about 990 kilometres southeast of Chennai and is expected to move northwestward towards the Andhra coast over the next 48 hours. The depression over the Arabian Sea is moving north-northwest, travelling around 7 kilometres per hour, and may intensify into a cyclone by Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on Monday. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till October 28.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the central-west coast until Monday due to rough conditions.

Ports at Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Kattupalli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Thoothukudi (VO Chidambaranar), and Pamban have all hoisted cyclone warning signal 1.

Port authorities said ship movements remain safe and normal, and the situation is being closely monitored.