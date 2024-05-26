Cyclone 'Remal': Fishermen cautioned to avoid venturing into sea along South TN coast, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar

CHENNAI: As the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' over the Bay of Bengal moves northwards, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea at the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, and other places along the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.

The cyclone moved northwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the north Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning. By afternoon, its maximum sustained wind speed was at 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, prevailing around the centre of the cyclonic storm, the RMC stated. It is predicted to continue to move northwards, intensify further, and cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight today as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.

Under the influence of the cyclone, squally weather with wind speed ranging between 35 kmph to 65 kmph until May 30 has been forecast for the coast of Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, and Kancheepuram districts of the state received at least 1 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported the highest maximum temperature in the state on Sunday. The city saw a surge of 1.6 degrees Celsius in temperature from the previous day, as the maximum temperatures stood at 39.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while it was 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The RMC stated that maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the normal range over the state until May 30. Maximum temperature is likely to be normal to slightly below normal and close to normal at many pockets of the state on May 27 and 28.

For the next 48 hours, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 39-40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature to be between 29-30 degrees Celsius, the RMC said.