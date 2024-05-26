Flood warning issued as Thamirabarani river overflows after relentless rains in Kanniyakumari

CHNENAI: The relentless rains over the past ten days in Kanniyakumari district have led to the flooding of the Thamirabarani river. Also, the continuous rains in the mountains and adjoining areas have increased water flow in the Pechiparai, Perunchani, and Chittar dams.

To prevent the dams from overflowing, authorities have released excess water from them, which has intensified flooding along the Thamirabarani rivers as well as the Kodayar and Kuzhithurai rivers.

Meanwhile, farmers are facing a tough time as the floodwaters have damaged their fields. Crops that were almost ready for harvest have been ruined.

Relief efforts are underway to help those affected by the floods.

Also, a flood warning has been issued for residents residing along the banks of these rivers, particularly those beyond the barrage constructed between Parakaani and Vaikallur.