Cyclone Remal: Storm warning cage no. 2 raised at Pamban port, fishers asked not to venture into sea

CHENNAI: Taking note of the cyclonic storm Remal, which is fast intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, the authorities at Pamban port in Rameswaram have raised storm warning cage number 2 to alert ships and fishermen.

As the wind speeds are expected to reach 110 to 120 km per hour and with the likelihood of strong gale force winds, fishermen were asked to not venture into the sea. They were advised to safely anchor their boats.

In view of these warnings, the Tamil Nadu Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has banned fishing activities in Ramanathapuram district until further notice.

The storm warning cage number 2 is a warning given to ships and fishermen about a storm with wind speeds between 62 kmph and 88 kmph forming to alert them about the possibility of people and vessels being in danger.

The cyclonic storm 'Remal,' currently over the Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts around midnight, according to the IMD's official update.