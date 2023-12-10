Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung effect: Stalin directs School Edu Dept to defer half-yearly exams across TN

Stalin also advised the DSE to schedule the half-yearly examinations under the State syllabi from December 13 (Wednesday) instead of December 11 (Monday).

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2023 8:40 AM GMT
TN CM MK Stalin
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday directed the Department of School Education (DSE) to defer the half-yearly examinations across the state, in view of the loss of textbooks due to the impact of cyclone Michaung.

Stalin also advised the DSE to schedule the half-yearly examinations under the State syllabi from December 13 (Wednesday) instead of December 11 (Monday).

