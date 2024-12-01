500 medical camps organized for cyclone-affected areas in Tamil Nadu, 200 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The State Health Department organised 500 medical camps in the districts impacted by Cyclone Fengal. Out of this, 200 camps were organised in Chennai alone, and 50 camps each were also held in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Officials said that a majority of the cases comprise of fever and flu, and they were managed with medications and out-patient care. Those that required more medical care were referred to the hospitals.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “Special camps are being held daily across the State since the onset of the northeast monsoon. So far, 51,707 camps have been organised since October 15, which have benefitted over 28 lakh people. An additional 300 camps will be held in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram. Though Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and other districts have received heavy rainfall, preventive measures have helped to minimise the damage.”

The minister added that Chembarambakkam lake has a capacity of 1 TMC and hence, there was no fear of flooding. “Rains are a good sign for the State as there will be no shortage of drinking water in the future. Excess water is also draining from all the areas,” he stated.