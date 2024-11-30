Cyclone Fengal: Switch off power supply only during heavy winds, instructs Minister

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji instructed the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation officials to switch off power supply only during strong winds if there is risk to the safety of the public.

The instruction on Saturday came in view of the India Meteorological Department’s warning that the northern coastal districts would witness heavy rains and strong winds of 60 to 90 kmph at the time of the cyclone making landfall.

After reviewing the precautionary measures taken by the TNPDCL ahead of Cyclone Fengal making a landfall, the minister said IMD has warned that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts may witness heavy rains and strong winds of 60 to 90 kmph during the cyclone landfall on Saturday night.

“There is no major impact on power supply in Tamil Nadu. Supply has been suspended in a few places where heavy rains lashed since last night, keeping in mind the safety of the public,” he said.

Senthilbalaji said special teams headed by executive engineers have been formed in the power distribution circles of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram, and about 10,000 staff are on standby to carry out restoration works if needed.

He also asked officials to keep ready all the necessary equipment, including safety equipment, JCB, cranes and other vehicles, for the power supply restoration works. “In case of any power outage, the first priority should be to provide electricity to hospitals, water supply lines, government offices, banks and mobile phone towers,” he said.

The minister urged all the officials to be in constant touch with the District Collectors' offices and the Fire Department during such rains, and requested that all the workers involved in disaster relief work should be equipped with the necessary safety equipment while being engaged in restoration work.