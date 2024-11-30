Cyclone Fengal: Check video of the storm's predicted path to Tamil Nadu coast

Begin typing your search...

    30 Nov 2024
    Cyclone path prediction map (Photo: Screengrab from Zoom earth app)

    CHENNAI: Predicting the path of a cyclonic storm is not an easy task. Cyclone Fengal, the storm in the Bay of Bengal that is fast approaching Tamil Nadu coast, has been particularly bewitching for weather experts, hide & seek, and deception at once.

    Now that it has finally formed and is expected to make landfall between Mahabalipuram near Chennai and Karaikal in Puducherry, bringing with it heavy rains and heavier winds to the entire northern coast, here is the predicted path of the storm captured by Zoom Earth app.



    Cyclone Fengalchennai rainsTamil Nadu rains
