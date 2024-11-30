Cyclone Fengal: TN health department to conduct 500 medical camps in red alert districts on December 1

CHENNAI: The state health department will conduct 500 medical camps on Sunday in seven districts, namely Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, which are under red alert due to Cyclone Fengal.

These medical camps will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. A total of 200 medical camps will be conducted in Chennai, and 50 medical camps each will be conducted in the remaining six districts, the health minister said.

The collector of each district has been instructed to conduct the medical camps in residential areas. The camps will undertake screening for flu, fever, and cold, diabetes and blood pressure checkups and provide medications for the same. Essential medicines, ORS solution, and wound healing medications will be stocked in sufficient quantities for people to benefit from the same.

Health minister Ma Subramaniam, has urged the public to make use of these medical camps. On October 14, monsoon special medical camps were inaugurated. So far, 49,326 camps have been conducted across Tamil Nadu, benefitting a total number of 26,80,086 beneficiaries. Of this, 14,665 cases of fever and 91,556 cases of cough and cold have been identified.