Cyclone Fengal: Stationary for last 6 hours between north coastal TN and Puducherry

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal has crossed close to Puducherry around 11.30 pm on Saturday, however, the cyclonic storm over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remained stationary in the last six hours over the same region, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday. On Saturday, the highest amount of rainfall was received at Mailam in Villupuram district with 49 cm. Additionally, Puducherry has recorded 47 cm of rainfall after 2004 which was 21 cm.





The cyclonic storm Fengal over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remained stationary during the past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 am on Sunday over the same region. It is close to Puducherry, about 30 km north of Cuddalore, 40 km east of Villupuram and 120 km south-southwest of Chennai.

The system is likely to move westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next six hours. The meteorological center is being continuously monitoring the system prevailing over the sea.

Under its influence, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several districts of north Tamil Nadu for the next few hours. Red alert has been issued for Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Perambalur districts. Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai.

Similarly, yellow warning has been given for seven districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts for the next few hours.

According to GCC rainfall data from November 30, 6 am to December 1, 6 am, the capital Chennai received 109.02 mm of rainfall. Among these, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Meenambakkam 151.4 mm, followed by Basin Bridge 143.1 mm, Ayyapakkam 138.6 mm, and Tiruvottriyur 134.7 mm of rainfall.