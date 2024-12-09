Cyclone Fengal: Rajinikanth expresses condolences over deaths in Tiruvannamalai landslide

CHENNAI: A devastating landslide in Tiruvannamalai, caused by heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal, has claimed the lives of seven family members.

Rajinikanth, who was at the Chennai International Airport for his flight to Jaipur for the shoot of ‘Coolie’, expressed his shock when questioned by reporters about the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families, according to Thanthi TV.

On his upcoming projects, he said that he was traveling to Jaipur for the next phase of Coolie’s shoot and added there were no immediate plans for future films.