Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: Rajinikanth expresses condolences over deaths in Tiruvannamalai landslide

    Rajinikanth, who was at the Chennai International Airport for his flight to Jaipur for the shoot of ‘Coolie’, expressed his shock when questioned by reporters about the tragedy

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2024 12:37 PM IST
    Cyclone Fengal: Rajinikanth expresses condolences over deaths in Tiruvannamalai landslide
    X

    Visual from Tiruvannamalai landslide; Rajinikanth (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A devastating landslide in Tiruvannamalai, caused by heavy rainfall from Cyclone Fengal, has claimed the lives of seven family members.

    Rajinikanth, who was at the Chennai International Airport for his flight to Jaipur for the shoot of ‘Coolie’, expressed his shock when questioned by reporters about the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families, according to Thanthi TV.

    On his upcoming projects, he said that he was traveling to Jaipur for the next phase of Coolie’s shoot and added there were no immediate plans for future films.

    Chennai International AirportTiruvannamalai landslideCyclone FengalRajinkanth
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick