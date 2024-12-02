Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry govt announces Rs 5,000 each for ration cardholders

CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday announced flood relief in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

According to a Thanthi TV report, each ration cardholder will receive Rs 5,000 as compensation for damages suffered in the unprecedented rainfall and strong winds brought by the cyclone.

Additionally, Rs 40,000 will be provided for those who lost their cattle while Rs 10,000 will be given to repair damaged boats.