Cyclone Fengal: MHA approves release of Rs 944.80 crore for Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved release of Rs 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as both the instalments of central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the State in providing relief assistance to people affected by Cyclone Fengal.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) have been sent to conduct spot assessments of the damages caused by the cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“After the assessment reports of IMCTs are received, additional financial assistance from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), will be approved to the disaster-affected states, as per the established procedure,” the statement said, adding: “The Modi government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the states affected by natural calamities in mitigating the hardship faced by the people.”

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore as interim relief from NDRF to aid the Tamil Nadu government’s emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

Meanwhile, a seven-member team led by Rajesh Gupta, joint secretary (Disaster Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, reached Chennai to tour the cyclone-hit areas in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

These districts bore the brunt of the cyclone's fury after the storm brought in unprecedented rainfall, more than 500 mm in a single day in some parts of these districts.

