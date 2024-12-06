Begin typing your search...

    Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam declared 'natural calamity-affected' areas

    District Collector A Kulothungan issued a notification, designating these regions as affected areas for the Fasli year 1434, which runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025

    AuthorPTIPTI|6 Dec 2024 6:37 PM IST
    Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam declared natural calamity-affected areas
    X

    Heavy rains in Puducherry 

    PUDUCHERRY: The territorial government declared the regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam as "natural calamity-affected areas" on Friday, following the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Fengal and torrential rains in November and December 2024.

    District Collector A Kulothungan issued a notification, designating these regions as affected areas for the Fasli year 1434, which runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. The declaration was made in light of the "devastating damages" caused by the cyclonic storm.

    Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced several relief measures on December 2 to address the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal and the unprecedented rainfall that recently lashed the Union Territory.

    PuducherryTN rainsCyclone Fengal
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick