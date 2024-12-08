Cyclone Fengal impact: Over 1,440 breaches in tanks and riverbanks identified in 4 northern districts, parts of Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Over 1,400 breaches in tanks, supply channels, and riverbanks in five northern districts, including Villupuram, have been identified. The damage to the banks of the tanks and rivers caused by flooding and overwash following Cyclone Fengal, which triggered unprecedented rainfall in the region on December 1 and 2, has been significant.

According to senior officials in the Water Resources Department (WRD), Villupuram district was the worst affected by the heavy downpour and floods. So far, the officials have identified 900 breaches in tanks and riverbanks in the district, which have been categorised as requiring temporary repairs.

The teams have also identified 186 breaches and overwash of tanks and riverbanks in Kallakurichi, which falls under the Tiruvannamalai division, 149 in Krishnagiri, 136 in Tiruvannamalai, and 70 in Dharmapuri district. “We are still continuing the assessment in Villupuram, which is the worst affected district due to the cyclone and floods. However, we are unable to assess the damage in rivers and supply channels in many places due to lack of accessibility. Once the situation improves, we will resume the assessment in the Thenpennai River and other worst-affected areas and prepare reports on the damage,” said a senior official.

The officials have initiated temporary repair works by placing sandbags and boulders to stop the breaches in tanks, he said, adding that they would submit a detailed report before the central team completes its field inspection in the cyclone and flood-affected districts.