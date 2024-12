Cyclone Fengal: Express trains fully cancelled owing to waterlogging in Villupuram; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains are fully cancelled owing to operational issues Between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram and water rising above danger level due to the rains, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 22676 - Tiruchchirappalli - Chennai Egmore Cholan Express, leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 11:00 am , Train no 20628 - Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express, leaving Nagercoil at 2:20 pm, Train No. 22672 - Madurai Jn. - Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, leaving Madurai at 3:00 pm is fully cancelled on Monday.

Train no 12635 - Chennai Egmore - Madurai Junction Vaigai Express, leaving Chennai Egmore at 1:50 pm, Train no 12605 - Chennai Egmore - Karaikkudi Pallavan Express, leaving Chennai Egmore at 3:45 pm, Train no 20665 - Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express, leaving Chennai Egmore at 2:50 pm is fully cancelled on Monday.