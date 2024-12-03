Cyclone Fengal: Electricity bill payment date extended till Dec 10 for heavy rain hit districts in TN

CHENNAI: Considering the difficulties faced by the consumers in paying the electricity bills due to heavy rains caused by the deep depression and Cyclone Fengal, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday announced that the last date for payment of electricity bills for the consumers in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai up to December 10.

In a statement, the minister said that the consumers would be allowed to pay their electricity bills without any penalties till December 10 if their last date of payment falls between November 30 and December 9.

Earlier, the electricity bill payment date was extended for consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu who were also affected by the recent heavy rains.