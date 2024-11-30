Cyclone Fengal: Long power outage leaves Chennai city in the dark

CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal blew through the city on Saturday, as several neighbourhoods did not have electricity throughout the day. Some had intermittent power but with widespread heavy rains and strong winds throwing normal life out of gear, frustrated denizens took to social media lamenting over the power outages, and urged Tangedco to restore it at the earliest.

Most of the areas with overhead electric supply networks witnessed power cuts due to precautionary measures. However, Tangedco officials attributed the outages in the city and suburbs to local issues and denied tripping of feeder-lines, which is usually done for safety reasons.

L Hussain, a resident of Manali New Town, rued: “Power cuts began in the early hours of Saturday when it was raining heavily. We got it back around 7 pm after the force of the wind had subsided.”

Residents of Madipakkam, Pallavaram, Pallikaranai, Perungalathur, Chromepet, Velachery, Siruseri, Avadi, Pattabiram, Ambattur, Madhavaram and Korattur complained of power outages. In the waterlogged areas, a Tangedco official said that the supply was switched off to avoid electrocution.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has directed Tangedco officials to switch off the supply only when there are strong winds. After reviewing the precautionary measures taken by the utility, he said, “IMD had warned that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts may receive heavy rains and strong winds with speed of 60-90 kmph. As of now, there is no major impact on power supply in the State, though supply was suspended in a few places when it rained heavily for the safety of the public.”

He added that special teams headed by executive engineers have been formed in the power distribution circles of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Villupuram. “Around 10,000 employees are kept ready to carry out restoration works if needed,” he stated.

The minister asked officials to keep all the necessary machinery ready including safety equipment, JCB, cranes and other vehicles for supply restoration works. “In case of any power outage, the first priority should be to provide electricity to hospitals, water supply lines, government offices, banks and mobile phone towers,” he pointed out.

Senthilbalaji also urged all officials to be in constant touch with the District Collector’s office and the Fire Department during rainy seasons, and requested workers involved in disaster relief work to be equipped with the “necessary safety equipment while doing restoration work”.

Considering the difficulties faced by consumers in paying the EB bills he announced that consumers in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu would be allowed to pay their bills without penalties till December 10 if their due falls between November 30 and December 9.