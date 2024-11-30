Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin ensures close monitoring, precautionary measures

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday has stated that the movement of cyclone is being closely monitored and precautionary measures were also taken.

According to a Thanthi TV report, CM Stalin said that consultations were held with the district collectors of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

He added that heavy rainfall has been ongoing for the past two to three days, but the necessary precautions have been taken.

Due to the precautionary measures implemented in Chennai, there have been no significant impacts so far.