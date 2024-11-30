Begin typing your search...

    Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin ensures close monitoring, precautionary measures

    CM Stalin said that consultations were held with the district collectors of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Nov 2024 11:54 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-30 08:06:47  )
    Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin ensures close monitoring, precautionary measures
    X

    Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday monitored and precautionary measures 

    CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday has stated that the movement of cyclone is being closely monitored and precautionary measures were also taken.

    Also Read:LIVE updates: Cyclone Fengal effect hits Chennai, neighbourhood; check details

    According to a Thanthi TV report, CM Stalin said that consultations were held with the district collectors of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

    He added that heavy rainfall has been ongoing for the past two to three days, but the necessary precautions have been taken.

    Due to the precautionary measures implemented in Chennai, there have been no significant impacts so far.

    MK StalinCyclone Fengalchennai rains
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick