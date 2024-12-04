Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin announces Rs 2,000 each for affected families in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a comprehensive relief package for those affected by the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal in six districts, including Rs 2,000 each per ration card to those who suffered waterlogging and inundation for more than two days or lost livelihood in the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.

The package, offering relief to Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts as well, included Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of the families who lost their kin due to the floods, and Rs 8,500 to Rs 22,500 (per hectare) for crop loss of various degrees. While Rs 10,000 each will be provided to huts damaged, huts destroyed in the floods would be accorded priority for the construction of houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Thittam housing scheme.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat here to assess the flood damage and distribution of relief to those affected, the Chief Minister noted that the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi witnessed unprecedented rain for more than two days and announced a relief of Rs 2,000 per family card to those affected by waterlogging and inundation for more than two days or lost livelihood in the deluge.

Also, compensation would be extended to those whose crops suffered 33 per cent or more damage. While Rs 17,000 would be extended per hectare for loss of standing crops like paddy, Rs 22,500 per hectare would be extended for perennial crops and trees, and Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops.

The meeting also decided to give Rs 37,500 as compensation for the loss of milch cows and bulls, Rs 4,000 for the loss of livestock like goats/sheep and Rs 100 for the loss of chicken.

Special camps would be organised in the rain-affected areas for issuing certificates, voter's ID and family PDS cards lost or damaged due to floods. Also, children of flood-affected families would be provided with new notebooks and textbooks. The Chief Minister has advised the Collectors of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai to send details of the severely affected areas in their districts to expedite relief distribution measures.