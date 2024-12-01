Cyclone Fengal: 39 lakes in Tiruvallur reach full capacity

CHENNAI: In light of heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal on Saturday, 39 lakes in Tiruvallur district have reached full capacity.

According to a Maalaimalar report, out of 336 lakes in the district, 39 lakes are completely filled, while 57 lakes are filled to 75 per cent capacity.

Additionally, 88 lakes have reached 51 per cent capacity, and 31 lakes are at 26 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the Tiruvallur district, and rains are expected over the next few hours.