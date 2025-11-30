Cyclone Ditwah: TN districts, including Chennai on alert with orange, warnings for heavy rain

CHENNAI: The Chennai Meteorological Centre on Sunday issued an orange alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall through the day as Cyclone Ditwah continues to influence the weather over the region.

Coastal areas have been advised to stay alert as widespread rain is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.

This heightened warning comes even as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward movement at 7 kmph in the southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the Met department, the system is expected to move within 70 km of the TN–Puducherry coast by noon and close in to about 30 km by Sunday evening, increasing the likelihood of intense rain bands sweeping across the coastal belt.

The storm has already brought significant rainfall to several districts in the last 24 hours. Karaikal received 19.10 cm, while Mayiladuthurai recorded 14.55 cm. Chennai saw moderate showers, with Ennore logging 5.5 cm during the same period.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories as the weather system nears its closest point to the coast.