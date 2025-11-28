Cyclone Ditwah: All schools in TN to remain closed on Saturday

CHENNAI: The School Education Department directed all government, government-aided, and private schools to remain closed on Saturday in view of Cyclone Ditwah, which is expected to bring heavy rains across Tamil Nadu.

In the order issued on Friday, the department instructed all school managements that there should not be any special classes under any circumstances. The department also referred to the academic calendar, which designates Saturday as a holiday for all schools in Tamil Nadu.

The circular added that stringent action would be taken against school managements that conduct special classes in violation of the order. This directive is intended to ensure student welfare and strict compliance with the holiday declared in the official calendar.