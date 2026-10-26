Cyclone Arnab: Cyclone warning signal no 2 at 9 ports in TN, Puducherry

Cyclone Arnab formed over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday. The system is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and subsequently a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, according to forecasts.

The cyclone is expected to bring rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, reports indicate that the system is not expected to cause rainfall in Tamil Nadu, and the rain received in the State so far is not attributed to the cyclone.