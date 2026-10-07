Cutting power to stir site only change, says DMK president MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the arrest of staff nurses who were protesting for their demands, including job security, and termed the police action an inhuman act. He questioned why the TVK-led government had not held talks with the protesting nurses instead of arresting them.
Stalin alleged that the TVK had supported the nurses' protest when it was not in power and had promised job security during the Assembly election campaign.
"Now, what does Chief Minister Vijay have to say about this incident? What do his Cabinet colleagues, who support the Chief Minister's inefficient administration, have to say?" Stalin asked.
He said the staff nurses had continued their protest even at night using mobile phone torches after a power shutdown at the protest venue.
"But the police arrested them at night itself. Is this the change promised by the ruling government?" he asked.
Stalin also alleged that the ruling party had made promises merely as an eyewash and failed to fulfil them after coming to power.
"Are the nurses now victims of the TVK government's backstabbing and betrayal?" he asked.