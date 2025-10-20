‘Cut waiting time to 10 seconds on calls to Minnagam’

CHENNAI: Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar on Saturday instructed officials of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) to reduce the average call waiting time at the electricity consumer helpline Minnagam from 20 seconds to 10 seconds, ensuring that no public grievance call goes unattended during the northeast monsoon.

Accompanied by J Radhakrishnan, CMD of TNEB, the Minister inspected the functioning of Minnagam – the electricity consumer service centre – and the State Load Dispatch Centre at the TNEB headquarters. He reviewed the State’s monsoon preparedness and maintenance work ahead of the forthcoming northeast monsoon.

“As per directions from CM Stalin, 10 more personnel have been deployed at Minnagam to handle consumer complaints related to power disruptions and electrical safety. This would minimise call congestion and improve grievance redressal efficiency,” he stated. “Every power outage complaint must be rectified immediately and closed only after confirmation from the consumer through both the helpline and phone verification.”

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Mylapore central stores depot on RK Salai to review the stock of essential electrical materials. He was informed that all key items required for monsoon maintenance, including 11,435 transformers, 3.30 lakh poles, 8,515 km of overhead lines, 1,471 km of underground cables, and 3.41 lakh electric meters, were available in adequate quantities.

Reviewing the Statewide monsoon readiness, Sivasankar said, “From April 1 to October 18, Tangedco has completed 11.87 lakh special maintenance works, including the replacement of 34,401 damaged poles, reinstallation of 58,264 low-hanging lines, and renewal of 1,243 km of ageing distribution cables. Maintenance works were undertaken 2,464 times at sub-stations.”

In Chennai and suburban areas, 2,303 pillar boxes have been raised by one metre above ground level to prevent flooding. Over the past four years, 9,544 pillar boxes have been elevated, and 3,418 underground cable joints have been repaired as part of pre-monsoon safety measures.

Each electricity distribution circle has been assigned an executive engineer as a special officer, supported by two 15-member safety teams at the division level. “Across Tamil Nadu, 5,580 officials and field workers are on standby, along with 79 teams to handle faults in high-voltage lines and transmission towers,” he averred.

The Minister also directed officials to keep schools, marriage halls and community centres ready to accommodate workers during emergencies and ensure diesel generators, dewatering pumps and sandbags are available at sub-stations. Vehicles must be maintained in working condition with full fuel stock.

“Power supply should be restored on priority to hospitals, drinking water facilities, government offices, banks and mobile towers during outages. All senior officials must stay in constant contact with district collectors and Fire and Rescue Services during the monsoon. No officer should switch off their mobile phones at any time,” he instructed.