Custodial death case: CBI quizzes Nikitha for hours

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the custodial death of Madapuram temple guard B Ajith Kumar (29), questioned Nikitha on Thursday.

Nikitha is the complainant in the jewel theft case in Tiruppuvanam, as she had suspected the temple guard of committing the crime.

Nikitha, who was accompanied by her mother, was quizzed for hours in connection with the case at the CBI office in Madurai.

After being summoned, Nikitha, a professor of botany at a college in Dindigul, reached the CBI office at around 2 pm, and the investigation lasted till 5.40 pm.

The CBI also conducted inquiries at the Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, where post-mortem examination was held, and reviewed CCTV footage, sources said.

In the wake of Ajith Kumar’s death, a judicial probe was conducted into the serious problem of police brutality.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar, the investigation officer, as per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, was carrying out the investigation in a broad manner.

The incident allegedly occurred last month after Nikitha, along with her mother, approached the Madapuram temple in a car on June 27, and reported the alleged theft to the Tiruppuvanam police.

The complainant said nine sovereigns of gold kept in a bag had gone missing from the car.

During the investigation, which was inappropriate and rude, carried out by the special team of police, Ajith Kumar was tortured and subjected to inhumane treatment. Ajith Kumar finally died on June 28.

After the heavy-handed police brutality came to light, five cops from the special team were suspended, and when a video of police beating Ajith Kumar with sticks and pipes repeatedly became public, it emerged as a key piece of evidence in the trial.

Five cops were then jailed over the temple guard’s death.