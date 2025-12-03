Cultural unity in play as Kashi Sangamam 4.0 begins

VARANASI: The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, celebrating the ancient civilisational links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi), opened on Tuesday with a resounding call for national integration, linguistic harmony and cultural exchange. The 16-day event, themed "Let Us Learn Tamil, " will run from December 2 to 17.

In a special video message, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said the Sangamam had evolved into a major national platform since its 2022 launch during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the Ganga and Cauvery cultures, calling Kashi and Tamil Nadu radiant lamps of Bharat's ancient civilisation.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in his November 30 Mann Ki Baat, he said the Sangamam represented the meeting of one of the world's oldest languages with one of the world's oldest living cities.

He welcomed this year's initiative in which 50 Hindi-speaking teachers trained by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil will teach Tamil to more than 1,500 students in Varanasi. He also noted the symbolic Agathiyar Yatra from Tenkasi to Kashi and the planned visit of 300 Uttar Pradesh students to leading Tamil institutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes, calling the Sangamam a vibrant programme that deepens the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. He hoped all visitors would have a pleasant and memorable stay in Kashi.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing the gathering, criticised what he called politically motivated attempts in Tamil Nadu to create division through language. He said, "Tamil Nadu is creating differences using language with narrow political motives. Every year I write to Chief Minister Stalin inviting him to the Sangamam. I invite him again, come to Kashi and see our centuries-old cultural bond."

He added that the Sangamam had built an intellectual bridge between Tamil Nadu and Kashi with strong public participation. Stressing India's multilingual strength, he said all Indian languages must be learned and celebrated, and noted ongoing efforts to teach Tamil to people in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Sangamam at Namo Ghat with chants of "Vanakkam Kashi" and "Har Har Mahadev, " saying the event was inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. He emphasised that Lord Shiva lies at the heart of Kashi–Tamil Nadu ties, strengthened historically by Adi Shankaracharya. Delegates, he said, would experience the spiritual continuum of Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

This year's ‘Then Kashi to Kashi’ 2,000-km car rally, he added, further elevates the programme's symbolism.

Union Minister L Murugan said political barriers in Tamil Nadu had denied him the chance to learn Hindi. "Whatever Hindi I learned, I learned after coming to Delhi," he said, insisting that learning Hindi is his right. He refrained from political criticism but questioned why opportunities were curtailed in his home state.

For delegates like Selvamuthumaari, a PhD scholar from Pondicherry University, the Sangamam is transformative. "For future generations, this programme is a gift, they will know each other's languages, " she said.

Dharmendra Pradhan also unveiled the Tamil ancient book Tholkappiyam in 10 other languages including Odia, Spanish.

TN Governor RN Ravi, Puducherry L-G K Kailashnathan, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti, CICT Director R Chandrasekaran and others also witnessed the inaugural ceremony.