Cuddalore swamped by downpour; NLC hit

CUDDALORE: Lignite cutting at NLC India Limited’s Neyveli mines was temporarily halted from midnight of November 23 after continuous heavy rain flooded the mining zones, according to officials.

The company said power generation remains uninterrupted due to adequate lignite stock. Sethiyathope in the Cuddalore district recorded the highest rainfall of 21 centimetres in the 24 hours. The downpour began intermittently on November 23 and intensified on Saturday, leaving more than 100 low-lying houses inundated.